Hummer Signs Deal With Chip Ganassi Racing In Extreme-E Series

It wasn't so long ago when GMC's Hummer was recognized as the Grand Poobah of gas guzzlers. Time and a shift towards climate awareness has set the company's sites in a different direction, especially with the Hummer morphing into a green-powered SUV that's also being dubbed the planet's first supertruck to go totally electric. Pushing for more publicity surrounding the new off-road behemoth, GMC announced Tuesday it's inked a lengthy deal with Chip Ganassi Racing, which will take a Hummer into the first-ever global Extreme E racing circuit.



