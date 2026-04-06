Hyundai Discounts the IONIQ 5 By $8,750 To Keep Sales Figures High

Agent009 submitted on 4/7/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:41:39 AM

Views : 168 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: electrek.co

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The IONIQ 5 is making a comeback after sales jumped in the first quarter. Now, Hyundai is offering an $8,750 discount on all trims to sweeten the deal.
 
The IONIQ 5 was the fifth best-selling EV in the US last year, but after the $7,500 federal tax credit expired at the end of September, sales dropped 58% in the fourth quarter.
 
While many automakers are still reporting slower EV sales, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 is heating up again, recording its second consecutive record sales month in 2026 with 4,425 models sold in March.


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Hyundai Discounts the IONIQ 5 By $8,750 To Keep Sales Figures High

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