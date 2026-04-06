Hyundai Discounts the IONIQ 5 By $8,750 To Keep Sales Figures High

The IONIQ 5 is making a comeback after sales jumped in the first quarter. Now, Hyundai is offering an $8,750 discount on all trims to sweeten the deal.

The IONIQ 5 was the fifth best-selling EV in the US last year, but after the $7,500 federal tax credit expired at the end of September, sales dropped 58% in the fourth quarter.

While many automakers are still reporting slower EV sales, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 is heating up again, recording its second consecutive record sales month in 2026 with 4,425 models sold in March.