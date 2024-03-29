Hyundai Gives 2025 Santa Fe More Off Road Chops With New XRT Trim

At the 2024 New York Auto Show, Hyundai revealed two new facelifted products: the 2025 Hyundai Tucson (along with the Hyundai Tucson Hybrid) and the 2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz. Both models offer a rugged XRT trim level, and speaking with Senior Design Manager of Exteriors For Hyundai, Brad Arnold, CarBuzz learned that more off-road-focused models are still to come.

"XRT is becoming a bigger emphasis for us. We've seen what N has done for our brand and the perception, and how people look at Hyundai as a brand just because N and N Line exist. We want the same effect to occur with XRT," Arnold explained.