Hyundai Locks Ioniq 5n Brake Pad Replacement Behind Paywall

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N owner was venting on Reddit recently about not being able to change his brake pads without specialized computer equipment. It sounds insane, but this is what new-car ownership is like in 2025. We did some digging and made contact with Hyundai to understand the situation and break it down for you—it’s a frustrating one.
 
Having to talk to computers to fix a car isn’t necessarily unique to the Korean automaker, but I fell into a rabbit hole of Hyundai maintenance research here, so that’ll be our focus for the moment.


