Hyundai Motor Group Suffers Massive Data Breach - Personal Data Of 2.7 Million Customers Falls Into Hacker's Hands

Despite constant assurances from the industry that cybersecurity is everyone’s top priority, there’s been another massive data breach. This time it affects the personal data of up to 2.7 million Hyundai Motor Group customers — potentially encompassing addresses, phone numbers, driver’s licenses, and even Social Security numbers.

Hyundai AutoEver America (HAEA), which handles the automaker’s information technology department, has reportedly been compromised. Sadly, this means that Kia and Genesis customers have been similarly impacted. HAEA has stated that it has hired forensic experts to deal with the issue and is likewise working with law enforcement.