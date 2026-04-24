Hyundai Officially Unveils The Ioniq V In China

Agent009 submitted on 4/24/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:47:56 AM

Views : 726 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: carnewschina.com

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At the 2026 Beijing Auto Show, Beijing Hyundai officially unveiled its new brand strategy, announcing that the Ioniq brand has been officially established in China. This new energy vehicle brand represents a fusion of “Global Quality + Chinese Wisdom.”
 
The brand’s models are built on the E-GMP pure electric platform, supporting both pure electric and extended-range powertrains. The vehicles feature 800V fast charging and electric drive systems. On the intelligent technology front, the brand has integrated with Momenta, Qualcomm’s flagship cockpit chips, CATL, Baidu’s Wenxin large model, and ByteDance’s Volcano Engine.


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Hyundai Officially Unveils The Ioniq V In China

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