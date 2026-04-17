Hyundai Prices Elantra N TCR Edition - Prepare Your Wallet For A $40,000 Hit

Blurring the line between the commute and the track, the Elantra N TCR Edition prepares to hit US dealer lots with a very compelling retail price. Undercutting the ridiculously expensive Honda Civic Type R by more than seven grand, the limited-run model is available from $39,250 with the manual box or $40,750 with the quicker dual-clutch transmission.

The advertised prices exclude freight, tax, title, and license fees. Freight adds $1,245 to the final price of the sporty compact sedan, which is coming stateside for the 2026 model year. Compared to the regular Elantra N, the motorsport-bred TCR gets a carbon-fiber rear wing of the swan-neck variety.