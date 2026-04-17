Hyundai Ramps Up Performance Parts For N Lineup

The South Korean automaker continues to make strides toward conquering the US automotive market and launches the local N Performance Parts Line. Two models are targeted in the beginning: the Hyundai Elantra N compact sedan and the compact electric Ioniq 5 N crossover SUV.

Hyundai loves to keep a busy schedule. In April alone they saw the Ioniq 6 N performance electric sedan crowned as the 2026 World Performance Car, announced the “brazen” Hyundai Boulder Concept SUV at the 2026 New York International Auto Show as a preview of the upcoming range of body-on-frame models for North America that will include a mid-size pickup truck and possibly even an SUV, and also revealed the pricing details for the feisty 2026 Hyundai Elantra N TCR Edition.