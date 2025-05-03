Hyundai Targets BMW With Performance N Sport Models

Hyundai has turned to BMW for inspiration (and, sometimes, executives) several times over the past couple of years, and a recent trademark filing suggests that another page from Munich’s playbook has ended up in Seoul. Hyundai recently filed a trademark to protect the N Sport nameplate.
Hyundai registered the N Sport name on February 27, 2025 with the U.S.P.T.O. The brand wrote that it wants to protect the name to potentially use it on a long and diverse list of transportation-related things including cars, motorcycles, locomotives, airplanes, ships, tractors, bicycles, plus parts such as tires, shock absorbers, and wheel bearings—which is standard practice for this type of trademark filings.
