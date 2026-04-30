IIHS Study Reveals That Drivers Who Are Speeding Are Most Likely On The Phone Too

You can be the most responsible driver on the road who never looks at their phone, always checks their mirrors, obeys the speed limit, and avoids unsafe maneuvers, but that doesn't change the fact that you share the road with everyone else. Unfortunately many of the drivers you share the road with are not committed to safety or even following the rules of the road. So it's disturbing to know that according to a new IIHS study, drivers are more likely to use their phones while speeding, especially on freeways. IIHS reached these conclusions by analyzing data collected by car insurance companies' safe-driving apps. These apps promise cost savings for drivers who enroll and allow the apps to transmit their driving data to the insurer, who then adjusts the driver's insurance premiums based on how they drive. Analysts found that, "On limited-access roads, the share of driving time spent handling a phone rose by 12% for every 5 mph drivers went over the local speed limit." Yikes.











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