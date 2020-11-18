IMPRESSED OR DEPRESSED? 2022 Subaru BRZ Debuts But Is 228 Horsepower Enough?

The all-new, rear-wheel drive 2022 Subaru BRZ sports car made its Global Debut today at the Thermal Club Raceway in Thermal, CA. Subaru developed the all-new BRZ with the same fundamentals of sports car design that it used to create the original: low vehicle weight, an ultra-low center of gravity with precision steering and handling in an affordable 2+2 package. But for the 2022 model year, the BRZ features more power, better handling, improved styling, a 50-percent increase in torsional stiffness and a modern interior. A pure sports car with Subaru DNA.



2022 Subaru BRZ Photo Gallery



Running counter to the current trend of power over precision, the 2022 Subaru BRZ focuses on simplicity and fun. Designed to deliver an unmatched driving experience, the all-new BRZ features a new and more powerful 228 horsepower 2.4-liter horizontally opposed engine. Sitting low in the chassis, the Subaru BOXER’s unique design allows the BRZ to achieve a Center of Gravity (CoG) even lower than the previous BRZ and on par with exotic hyper-cars. The ultra-low CoG is critical to delivering unrivaled handling, with a low polar moment and quick reaction to driver inputs. The 2.4-liter naturally aspirated engine redlines at 7,000 RPM and delivers a 15-percent increase in torque. The 2022 BRZ will be offered in both Premium and Limited trims and is available with two transmission choices; a standard six-speed manual or an available six-speed automatic with a new Sport mode designed for more aggressive driving. The new Sport mode allows for more rapid downshifts with automatic throttle blipping and utilizes yaw sensors to hold the transmission in a lower gear during hard cornering to maximize performance.







Clever and Modern Design



Despite its sporting intentions, the 2022 Subaru BRZ does not sacrifice everyday comfort and practicality. The 2+2 seating and folding rear seats create a useful cargo area that has space for carrying a mountain bike, golf clubs, or even four race tires and tools for track days. Utilizing aluminum for the roof, front fenders and hood, the 2022 Subaru BRZ has an estimated curb weight of just under 2,900 lbs., delivering on its promise of accessible performance.



The BRZ’s bold new styling is as impressive as its handling prowess. The overall impression is modern, agile and powerful, with focused and functional aerodynamic details. The tidy coupe design is just over an inch longer and almost half an inch lower than its predecessor, resulting in a low and wide frontal area set off by large functional air intakes. The grille is set low and is capped by proud fender arches that allow just enough room for suspension points. A narrowed greenhouse accentuates the bold fender flares and the roofline features a subtle “double bubble” appearance, a nod to vintage racing cars.







The aggressive design flows into bold front fenders with a large side vent. The functional side vent reduces drag by ducting air from under the hood and fenders. The released air is directed to a side sill spoiler that creates downforce at speed. A small fin at the back of the rear-wheel arch also assists in airflow adding stability at speed. At the rear of the car, the large rear fenders and wider track flow into dual exhausts for a low and wide stance. This visual heft is lightened by a narrower greenhouse and rear hatch which flow into a dramatic upturned “ducktail” rear spoiler.



Driver Focused Interior



For 2022, the Subaru BRZ features a new interior with every detail focused on the driver. A new customizable 7-inch digital dashboard is the focal point with the tachometer front and center featuring an integrated digital speedometer readout. To the left of the tachometer is a programmable meter that can change to show amps, water temperature or a g-meter, once again emphasizing the BRZ’s performance capability. When the BRZ is placed in track mode, the tachometer automatically shifts to a linear graph with a color display that allows for a quick read allowing the driver to focus on the road.





The overall cabin design is contemporary and modular with improved driver amenities. The 8-inch infotainment touch screen takes precedence in the center stack and features the latest SUBARU STARLINK™ multimedia systems, including standard smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay™ and Android ™ Auto, as well as Bluetooth® hands-free phone connectivity and audio streaming, rear vision camera and SiriusXM® services. Limited trims feature telematics and vehicles equipped with the six-speed automatic transmission also feature Subaru’s EyeSight Driver Assist Technology.



In keeping with its sports car dynamics, the BRZ seating position is low, but features excellent sight lines due to use of high strength steel in the A, B and C -pillars, keeping them thin but strong. Deeply contoured bucket seats provide support and are enhanced with red detail stitching. The folding rear seats and spacious rear cargo area round out a comfortable and practical interior.



Chassis



Featuring a bespoke chassis, the BRZ takes full advantage of its ultra-low center of gravity and high-strength body structure. With a 101.4-inch wheelbase and near perfect weight distribution, the 2022 Subaru BRZ is nimble and easy to control. The front suspension uses struts and coil springs to keep weight low. Using design elements from the Subaru Global Platform, the chassis has gained rigidity through a reinforced chassis mounting system, sub-frame architecture and other connection points. Front lateral bending rigidity has been increased by 60-percent for the 2022 model to improve turn-in and response. The front suspension features custom-designed MacPherson-type struts to optimize the low hood line while retaining a long stroke for ideal handling and ride quality. The double wishbone rear suspension system provides outstanding bump absorption to enhance tire grip over varied surfaces.







For track driving, the standard Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) traction and stability system offers the driver five different settings. The system has been redesigned to allow more input from the driver before it activates the traction system. The system can be turned completely off to put the driver in full control.



Production of the Subaru BRZ will be at Subaru’s Gunma, Japan assembly plant. The BRZ will go on sale early fall of 2021.



Preliminary Specifications. All data estimated and not final.

Vehicle 2+2 sports car Engine 4-cyl. horizontally opposed (Boxer), alloy cylinder block and cylinder heads Displacement 2.4-liter Bore x stroke 3.70 in. x 3.39 in (94mm x 86mm) Compression ratio 13.5:1 Horsepower 228 HP @ 7,000 RPM Torque 184 lb.-ft. @ 3,700 RPM Fuel system Toyota D-4S® direct fuel injection and port injection system Valvetrain Double overhead chain-driven camshafts (DOHC), 4 valves per cylinder, dual Active Valve Control System (DAVCS) controls valve timing on intake and exhaust camshafts Transmission Standard: 6-speed manual with short-throw shifter

Optional: 6-speed automatic with steering wheel paddle shifters and downshift blipping control

Limited-slip rear differential is standard for all. Stability/traction control Vehicle Stability Control with traction control and five settings Suspension 4-wheel independent

Front: MacPherson-type struts, lower L-arms, coil springs, stabilizer bar

Rear: Double wishbone, coil springs, stabilizer bar Wheels 17-inch aluminum alloy on Premium

18-inch aluminum alloy on Limited Tires 215/45 R17 87W Premium

215/40 R18 85Y Limited

Brakes 4-wheel ventilated disc Exterior Dimensions (in.) Wheelbase 101.4 (plus .02 inch) Length 167.9 (plus 1.2 inch from last generation)

Width 69.9 inches Height 51.6 inches (minus .04 inch from last generation) Curb weight (lbs.) Estimated for U.S. model: 6-speed manual: Premium 2,815 lbs. Limited 2,835

Automatic Premium 2,864 lbs. Automatic Limited 2,881 lbs.









































































































































































































