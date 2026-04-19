IT'S NOT EASY BEING GREEN. What's Your OPINION Of The Color Making A Comeback On Vehicles?

“It’s not easy being green,” Kermit the Frog once lamented. For decades, the same could be said for car buyers. After the earthy tones of the 1970s gave way to safe silver, black, and white, green all but disappeared from showrooms. It became the color of “someone else’s car”—practical, quirky, rarely desirable. Yet lately something surprising is happening: green is roaring back, and not just on eco-friendly hybrids. It’s showing up on high-performance machines where you’d least expect it.



Exhibit A: this exclusive Camouflage Green Metallic Audi RS6 Avant Performance. The matte-metallic finish blends military-inspired camouflage with a subtle pearl that shifts under sunlight. On the long-roofed wagon body, the deep olive hue looks purposeful rather than precious—aggressive enough for a 621-horsepower sleeper, yet understated enough to turn heads without screaming for attention. It’s the kind of color that makes you do a double-take in the rear-view mirror and wonder why more brands don’t dare.



The revival isn’t accidental. Automakers are chasing younger buyers who crave individuality after years of monochrome fleets. Green also carries fresh cultural baggage: it signals environmental awareness without forcing the EV badge, and it photographs beautifully on social media. From British Racing Green on new Jaguars to deep forest shades on Porsche and Lamborghini special editions, the industry has quietly reopened the green file.

Whether it’s nostalgia, sustainability signaling, or pure style rebellion, one thing is clear—green is no longer the wallflower of the color chart. It’s the unexpected flex.



What’s your opinion of the color making a comeback on vehicles? Drop your take below—love it, hate it, or still waiting for the perfect shade?











Exclusive Camouflage Green Metallic Audi RS6 Avant Performance pic.twitter.com/3OZnZ2xRGo — Flawless Spec (@FlawlessSpec) April 19, 2026



