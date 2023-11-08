If RIVIAN Tires Are Wearing Out At 6,000 Miles, How Many Miles Will The INSANE 35 Inchers On the Cadillac IQ EV Be Good For? 3k?

The Rivian R1T and R1S electric vehicles have been reported to experience quicker tire wear than expected, with owners expressing concerns about the durability of the front tires in particular. Some owners have mentioned needing to replace their tires after only 6,000 miles. This issue has been discussed on Rivian forums, and it's worth noting that these vehicles are larger and heavier due to their electric components, potentially contributing to the accelerated tire wear. The original Pirelli tires that come with the vehicles are warranted for up to 50,000 miles, but real-world experiences seem to indicate shorter lifespans for the tires.



This is today's news. So seeing we're usually at least a year ahead of all the other auto media sites in our trend predictions and insight we thought we'd DROP THIS ONE on you.



If the treadlife on the Rivian sucks and only gets 6k miles before its time to write a check to Tire Rack, what the hell will tire life be like with a 35 incher, on the 2025 Cadillac Escalade EV? 3k?



Discuss...





