If You Have The Nurburgring On Your Bucket List You May Want to Find Out What A Crash Will Cost You First

For us car enthusiasts, the Nurburgring Nordschleife is the ultimate bucket-list destination. Thanks to the track’s famous public driving sessions, known as the Touristenfahrten anyone with a valid driver’s license, a road-legal vehicle, and a few Euros can try their hand at conquering the Green Hell.

But the Nurburgring is notoriously unforgiving. It’s narrow, it’s high-speed, with blind crests, unpredictable weather, and absolutely zero runoff. And when ambition outgrows grip, you’re met with the barriers.

That is when the real nightmare begins.