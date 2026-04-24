If You Have The Nurburgring On Your Bucket List You May Want to Find Out What A Crash Will Cost You First

Agent009 submitted on 4/24/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:18:25 PM

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For us car enthusiasts, the Nurburgring Nordschleife is the ultimate bucket-list destination. Thanks to the track’s famous public driving sessions, known as the Touristenfahrten anyone with a valid driver’s license, a road-legal vehicle, and a few Euros can try their hand at conquering the Green Hell.
 
But the Nurburgring is notoriously unforgiving. It’s narrow, it’s high-speed, with blind crests, unpredictable weather, and absolutely zero runoff. And when ambition outgrows grip, you’re met with the barriers.
 
That is when the real nightmare begins.


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If You Have The Nurburgring On Your Bucket List You May Want to Find Out What A Crash Will Cost You First

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"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

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