Imagine That? Subaru Makes The WRX More Affordable And Sales Skyrocket

Lousy, might be too strong a word, but it would at least be fair to say that the Subaru WRX didn't have a great sales year in 2025. Subaru sold 10,930 units last year, which isn't terrible, but it represents a massive sales dip from the 18,587 units Subaru sold in 2024, and the 24,681 units it sold the year before that. Throughout most of 2025, Subaru wasn't even selling 1,000 units a month. 2026 looks to be a comeback year for the Subaru WRX. In the first four months alone, Subaru has already sold 4,680 units. The brand moved 1,178 WRXs in April alone, where the brand struggled to sell just 772 units in 2025. If this pattern continues through the rest of the year, the car's slow sales year may turn out to be little more than a blip on the radar, which has us asking what it is that Subaru is doing right this time around.



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