Ineos Looking At Chery Strategic Deal To Fast Track Fusilier Development

The launch of the Fusilier would give Ineos a crucial low-CO2 model that would allow it to comply with emissions regulations in both the UK and the European Union.



Currently, the company manages the regulations by selling some Grenadier models as commercial vehicles, thus ensuring it stays within the lighter-touch rules for low-volume manufacturers.



Ineos is expected to repurpose iCaur’s upcoming V27, an offroader that uses a 1.5-litre turbo engine as a generator when the charge from its battery – either 22kWh or 33kWh – is depleted. At 4.8m long and just under 2.0m tall, the V27 is larger than the Fusilier concept revealed last year but still smaller than the Grenadier.















The all-wheel-drive version packages an electric motor on each axle and produces up to 449bhp, iCaur has said.



Full article at link











Read Article