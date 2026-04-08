Intel Joins Elon Musk's Terrafab Project

It will soon be a month since Elon Musk and his triad of companies (SpaceX, xAI, and Tesla) announced what may very well be the most ambitious vertically integrated chip factory in the history of the world. They call it the Terafab, and its purpose is to roll out billions of computer brains that will bring to life everything from cars to spaceships and Moon habitats to household robots. Since the Terafab Project was announced at the end of last month, the hype surrounding it has died down a little bit, but that doesn’t mean work behind the scenes is not continuing. In fact, Elon Musk’s push for world dominance just got the official backing of one of the giants of the tech industry, Intel.



Read Article