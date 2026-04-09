Is It Time For James Bond To Move On From Driving Aston Martins?

I recently returned from a trip to Iceland, where I experienced a dramatic and diverse landscape, including stunning lava fields, powerful waterfalls, and magnificent glaciers. The land of ice and fire, it seems, is the perfect location for a spy fiction thriller.

Curiously, while driving along the scenic highways, I encountered several signs that read: ‘Was James Bond Icelandic?’ At first, it seemed a preposterous thought, but on closer inspection, it holds some merit. There is intriguing evidence to suggest that Sir William Stephenson, a Canadian soldier, pilot, and spy, was Ian Fleming’s inspiration for Royal Naval Reserve Commander and Secret Service Officer James Bond.