Is It Time For James Bond To Move On From Driving Aston Martins?

Agent009 submitted on 4/9/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:17:38 AM

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I recently returned from a trip to Iceland, where I experienced a dramatic and diverse landscape, including stunning lava fields, powerful waterfalls, and magnificent glaciers. The land of ice and fire, it seems, is the perfect location for a spy fiction thriller.
 
Curiously, while driving along the scenic highways, I encountered several signs that read: ‘Was James Bond Icelandic?’ At first, it seemed a preposterous thought, but on closer inspection, it holds some merit. There is intriguing evidence to suggest that Sir William Stephenson, a Canadian soldier, pilot, and spy, was Ian Fleming’s inspiration for Royal Naval Reserve Commander and Secret Service Officer James Bond.


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Is It Time For James Bond To Move On From Driving Aston Martins?

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Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

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