Is Tesla Planning A Model 3 Plaid?

With the Tesla Model S and Model X exiting production earlier this month, one of the EV world’s most recognizable performance badges is also out the door: Plaid. That effectively leaves the Cybertruck Cyberbeast as Tesla's new performance flagship thanks to its Plaid-like tri-motor setup and brutal straight-line pace, though few enthusiasts would argue that Tesla's unloved stainless steel pickup is a true replacement for Tesla's former performance flagships.

That may not be the case for long. Recent comments from Tesla's top engineer suggest the automaker could be exploring something even more extreme for the Tesla Model 3 lineup, potentially paving the way for the first-ever Model 3 Plaid.