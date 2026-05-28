Is The Ferrari Luce The Apple Car That No One Asked For?

Technology has long since evolved beyond being a simple tool. Today, while the functionality and capabilities of a mechanical or tech product will ultimately define its usefulness, it’s the appearance and design that often forge the emotional connection with the consumer.
Few brands embrace this philosophy more firmly than Ferrari and Apple. Both have certainly experienced their own product design hiccups – Ferrari California and Magic Mouse 2, anyone? – but they are nevertheless synonymous with delivering peak performance in a beautiful package.
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