Is The Slate Pickup Going To Be The Wake Up Call The Industry Needs Or Just Become Lost In A Failed EV Market?

Agent009 submitted on 4/3/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:56:43 AM

Views : 5,328 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

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If you haven't caught the hype yet, a new company has surfaced after three years of developing a new low-cost, truly bare-bones, electric truck. Backed by Jeff Bezos money and a slew of industry talent on-board, the truck is designed to disrupt the automotive industry with a new vehicle people can actually afford - we'll admit we aren't free of cynicism, but we'll put it aside for now.
 
We were there at the launch party to drink in the marketing and mix with the influencers and prospective investors, but now that we've had time to digest what we saw and heard, this truck is making more and more sense.


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Is The Slate Pickup Going To Be The Wake Up Call The Industry Needs Or Just Become Lost In A Failed EV Market?

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Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

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