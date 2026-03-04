Is The Slate Pickup Going To Be The Wake Up Call The Industry Needs Or Just Become Lost In A Failed EV Market?

If you haven't caught the hype yet, a new company has surfaced after three years of developing a new low-cost, truly bare-bones, electric truck. Backed by Jeff Bezos money and a slew of industry talent on-board, the truck is designed to disrupt the automotive industry with a new vehicle people can actually afford - we'll admit we aren't free of cynicism, but we'll put it aside for now. We were there at the launch party to drink in the marketing and mix with the influencers and prospective investors, but now that we've had time to digest what we saw and heard, this truck is making more and more sense.



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