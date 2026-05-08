Is Toyota's GR Corolla The Perfect Urban Warrior?

Performance cars come in a wide range of different shapes and sizes. From 1,000+ horsepower hypercars like the Bugatti Chiron to sensible sports sedans like the Volkswagen Jetta GLI, there is something for every budget or pace desire. One of the most versatile and affordable breeds of performance machine is the venerable hot hatch, which tends to take the shape of a front-wheel-drive compact hatchback-style vehicle equipped with a sporty four-pot engine and uprated underpinnings. Some machines though, like the Audi RS3 and Ford Focus RS, take things a step further, and utilize all-wheel drive to enhance traction and stability. Toyota followed the same blueprints with its GR Corolla, though in several ways this creation's design is even more extreme than its rivals.



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