It's A Great Time To Be Rich: 2022 Was A Banner Year For High End Vehicles

Interest rates may be skyrocketing and middle-class Americans may be suffering to afford groceries, but you wouldn't know it by looking at sales of luxury automakers like Ferrari and Lamborghini. Both boutique Italian automakers reported record sales in 2022, beating out previous records from 2021. It's worth noting that these two were not outliers: Rolls-Royce also had its best year ever and so did Bentley. Clearly, it's a great time to be rich.

Starting with Ferrari, the Maranello-based brand delivered 13,221 vehicles in 2022, up 19% from last year's 11,155 units. The Americas (including the US) made up the second-biggest market with 3,447 units, up 22% from 2,831 in 2021. Ferrari's largest market was Europe, the Middle East, and Africa at 5,958, up 8% from last year.