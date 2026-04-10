Jetour Shows Off Land Cruiser Like 5 Seat PHEV For Under $30,000

Chery‘s Jetour officially launched pre-sales for its expanded Traveller lineup on April 9, introducing the Traveller Plus and Traveller Plus C-DM models. The Traveller Plus offers two variants with pre-sale prices ranging from 189,900 to 199,900 yuan (27,500 to 29,000 USD), while the Traveler Plus C-DM comes in four variants priced from 189,900 to 219,900 yuan (27,500 to 31,900 USD). Both models are available in five-seat or seven-seat configurations.

The Traveller Plus maintains the original Traveller’s design language, featuring the JETOUR light grille and matrix headlights at the front. The body length has been extended by 249mm, reaching 5,034mm, while the wheelbase remains at 2,800mm. All variants come equipped with standard 20-inch matte wheels.