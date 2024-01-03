Justin Bieber Finally Gets Caught Driving His New Cybertruck

It takes guts to choose not to use traditional marketing to advertise a product, especially when that product is deemed a "risk" for challenging the status quo. With Tesla, though, it turns out that they really don't need ads – not when they have celebrities. After four very long years, the Tesla Cybertruck is finally here, in the sense that the first deliveries are going out. Any hot release, whether automotive or not, is usually accompanied by increased media attention, frenzied speculation, debates between supporters and "haters," and deep dives into that release from a variety of angles. But words can't even begin to describe the tsunami Cybertruck deliveries started.



Read Article