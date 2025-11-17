Keyless Car Theft Devices Are Now Being Sold Online for About Twenty Five Dollars

Agent009 submitted on 11/17/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:11:59 AM

Views : 308 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoexpress.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Criminal gangs are reportedly able to buy gadgets for stealing keyless cars online for more than £20,000, while a new law that would crack down on the technology continues to work its way through Parliament. 
 
Signal relay and repeater devices essentially pick up the signal from keyless fobs and replicate it, allowing criminals to remotely unlock and start a car without needing to break into the owner’s house. Meanwhile, signal jammers are used to scramble vehicle trackCriminal gangs are reportedly able to buy gadgets for stealing keyless cars online for more than £20,000, while a new law that would crack down on the technology continues to work its way through Parliament. 
 
 


Read Article


Keyless Car Theft Devices Are Now Being Sold Online for About Twenty Five Dollars

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)