Kia Confirms EV9 GT Performance SUV Is Dead

When Kia unveiled a performance-oriented version of its electric EV9 three-row SUV at the Los Angeles auto show in 2024, we were intrigued. The EV9 is spacious, attractive, and fast-charging, and the EV9 GT promised to add extra engagement with more power, a more capable suspension, and an electronic limited-slip differential. But for now, we will have to temper our excitement, as Kia has confirmed to Car and Driver that the EV9 GT is being "delayed until further notice." The EV9 GT was originally supposed to reach dealerships in the United States in the second half of 2025, and with the year coming to a close and no mention of the sporty SUV since its LA debut, we reached out to Kia. Sadly, we were told that the EV9 GT has been delayed for the time being, with Kia citing "changing market conditions."



