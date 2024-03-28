Kia Recalls 427,000 Telluride SUVs Because They Keep Rolling Away

Kia America is calling back around 427,000 Telluride vehicles in the U.S. because they might have a problem that could make them move unexpectedly when parked. This includes Telluride large crossovers made from 2020 to 2024. The parts responsible for this issue, called the intermediate shaft and right front driveshaft, might not have been put together correctly by the supplier, leading to potential damage over time. This damage could cause the vehicle to move by itself when it's supposed to be parked if the parking brake isn't on. To avoid this problem, Kia is recommending that owners put their gear shifter in the "park" position and manually turn on the electronic parking brake before leaving the car. Kia reported to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that there haven't been any injuries, accidents, or deaths related to this issue. The company also mentioned that Mobis Alabama is the supplier of the parts causing the problem. To fix the problem, dealers will update the electronic parking brake software. If they find any damage to the intermediate shaft during this process, they'll replace it. Dealers will start receiving notifications on May 13, and owners will be notified starting May 15.



