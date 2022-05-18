Kia Sorrento Owner Celebrates 600,000 Miles And Nine Engines

Not every car buyer goes for the expensive extra warranties that dealers offer. Most people don't want the extra upfront cost and consider the manufacturer's warranty to be enough. Sometimes, though—and this is one of those times—extra warranties turn out to be worth every penny. One such decade-long warranty on a 2012 Kia Sorento expired last week. Thanks to a Reddit post by a mechanic at the dealership where the car was serviced, we know its unlimited-mile, 10-year service agreement enabled it to travel over half a million miles while supposedly going through nine engines. That's just the tip of the iceberg, too. Thanks to the extensive service records the owner kept, the repairs done to a Kia that averaged 60,800 miles a year are fully known, and it isn't pretty.



Read Article