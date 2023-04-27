LEAKED! THOSE NAUGHTY POLES Get REAL SPY SHOT Of The NEW BMW 5-Series!!

Agent001 submitted on 4/27/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:43:35 PM

Views : 376 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: autogaleria.pl

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The Munich brand has kept the new BMW 5 Series 2024 a well-guarded secret, but the first photo of the car's rear has surfaced on the web ahead of its official unveiling on May 24. Although only a few details can be gleaned from the photo, there is no doubt that the car's design is both classic and visually appealing. The rear lights resemble those of the 7 Series, but with a distinctive light signature. The license plate has been placed on the trunk lid, which gives the car a sleeker appearance, and the side line of the windows is cleanly drawn. Additionally, new door handles have been discreetly integrated into the body profile.







Read Article


LEAKED! THOSE NAUGHTY POLES Get REAL SPY SHOT Of The NEW BMW 5-Series!!

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)