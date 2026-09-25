LEAKED? WHAT’S WRONG With This Tesla Roadster SPY VIDEO?

The internet is ablaze with a video of the Tesla Roadster spotted on a trailer ahead of the October 1st debut.

But are amateur "spies" out there right or is this wishful thinking or an outright scandal?



What isn't right with this Spy Video?

Tesla Roadster in the wild?



October 1st I'll be in waco to witness it all. pic.twitter.com/A9xU58SOTu — John Kim ???? (@johnkim77) September 25, 2026

But are amateur "spies" out there right or is this wishful thinking or an outright scandal?What isn't right with this Spy Video?



