LEAKED? WHAT’S WRONG With This Tesla Roadster SPY VIDEO?

Agent009 submitted on 9/25/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 5:15:30 PM

Views : 64 | Category: Misc News | Source: www.autospies.com

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The internet is ablaze with a video of the Tesla Roadster spotted on a trailer ahead of the October 1st debut.  


But are amateur "spies" out there right or is this wishful thinking or an outright scandal?

What isn't right with this Spy Video?

 



LEAKED? WHAT’S WRONG With This Tesla Roadster SPY VIDEO?

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Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

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