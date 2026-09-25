Agent009 submitted on 9/25/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 5:15:30 PM
Views : 64 | Category: Misc News | Source: www.autospies.com
The internet is ablaze with a video of the Tesla Roadster spotted on a trailer ahead of the October 1st debut. But are amateur "spies" out there right or is this wishful thinking or an outright scandal?What isn't right with this Spy Video? Tesla Roadster in the wild? October 1st I'll be in waco to witness it all. pic.twitter.com/A9xU58SOTu— John Kim ???? (@johnkim77) September 25, 2026
Tesla Roadster in the wild? October 1st I'll be in waco to witness it all. pic.twitter.com/A9xU58SOTu— John Kim ???? (@johnkim77) September 25, 2026
Tesla Roadster in the wild? October 1st I'll be in waco to witness it all. pic.twitter.com/A9xU58SOTu
"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."— Agent009 (View Profile)
"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."
— Agent009 (View Profile)
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