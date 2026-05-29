Lamborghini CEO Is Thankful They Killed Their EV After Looking At The Ferrari Luce

Mocked relentlessly after its official debut for the incredibly weird styling cues that mark a tremendous departure from what a Ferrari used to be until May 25, 2026, the Luce has a new critic in the guise of a competing automaker's chief executive officer. Speaking to CNBC, veteran industry exec Stephan Winkelmann made it clear that canning the Lanzador was "the right way to go" for Lamborghini. The manufacturer from Sant'Agata Bolognese scrapped the Lanzador in February 2026, with Lamborghini realizing that customer demand for such a vehicle is relatively small for the time being. Another problem singled out by the Raging Bull is current electric vehicle technology, with an emphasis on battery tech.



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