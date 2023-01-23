Lamborghini Hints At Special Edition Countach For 60th Anniversary

Agent009 submitted on 1/23/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:04:11 AM

Views : 488 | Category: Spy News | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

In a press release about redesigning its museum for its 60th anniversary, Lamborghini talks about "a year of unexpected activities and events," which may include the reveal of a Countach 60 Anniversario. In the summer of last year, we found a trademark application by Lamborghini with the European Union Intellectual Property Office for the name "60 Anniversario" and a logo to go along with it. That logo now appears at the museum.

Our educated guess is that the 60 Anniversario suffix will be applied to a special edition Countach, as it uses the same horn insignia on the '800' of the LPI 800-4 designation for the recently reborn Lamborghini Countach model.



Read Article


Lamborghini Hints At Special Edition Countach For 60th Anniversary

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)