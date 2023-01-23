Lamborghini Hints At Special Edition Countach For 60th Anniversary

In a press release about redesigning its museum for its 60th anniversary, Lamborghini talks about "a year of unexpected activities and events," which may include the reveal of a Countach 60 Anniversario. In the summer of last year, we found a trademark application by Lamborghini with the European Union Intellectual Property Office for the name "60 Anniversario" and a logo to go along with it. That logo now appears at the museum. Our educated guess is that the 60 Anniversario suffix will be applied to a special edition Countach, as it uses the same horn insignia on the '800' of the LPI 800-4 designation for the recently reborn Lamborghini Countach model.



