Land Rover Baby Defender Spied Featuring New Bubble Butt Design

Land Rover is working on a smaller version of its massively popular Defender, a compact SUV that could be called Defender Sport. But a smaller Defender means a smaller trunk, and it looks like Land Rover has come up with a new solution to expand storage options.

New spy shots taken close to JLR’s Nurburgring base show the baby Defender with a strange-looking rectangular box bolted to the outside of the side-hinged rear door. It’s the wrong shape to be hiding a conventional spare wheel, something we saw on a different prototype earlier this month. And the fact that’s not covered in camouflage suggests Land Rover wants us to notice it and ask questions.