Land Rover Baby Defender Spied Featuring New Bubble Butt Design

Agent009 submitted on 9/25/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:57:33 AM

Views : 192 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Land Rover is working on a smaller version of its massively popular Defender, a compact SUV that could be called Defender Sport. But a smaller Defender means a smaller trunk, and it looks like Land Rover has come up with a new solution to expand storage options.
 
New spy shots taken close to JLR’s Nurburgring base show the baby Defender with a strange-looking rectangular box bolted to the outside of the side-hinged rear door. It’s the wrong shape to be hiding a conventional spare wheel, something we saw on a different prototype earlier this month. And the fact that’s not covered in camouflage suggests Land Rover wants us to notice it and ask questions.


Read Article


Land Rover Baby Defender Spied Featuring New Bubble Butt Design

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)