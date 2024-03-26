Land Rover Teases The 600HP Twin Turbo Defender OCTA - The Most Expensive Defender Ever

Land Rover has officially teased a new halo version of the Defender, the Defender OCTA. Due to pack state-of-the-art chassis technology and a twin-turbocharged V8 engine from the new Range Rover, this will no-doubt be the most expensive and extreme Defender yet. Few official details have emerged so far, but we do know that the twin-turbocharged V8 referenced will be the 4.4-litre unit sourced from BMW that’s used at the top of the Range Rover range. This model should have at least the same 523bhp figure as the current V8 powered Range Rover Sport, but could potentially match the new Range Rover SV with upwards of 600bhp. This would make the Land Rover Defender OCTA the most powerful Defender yet, by some margin.



