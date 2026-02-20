Large Study Reveals PHEV Mileage Claims Are Just Smoke And Mirrors

The largest real-world study yet, accounting for nearly a million plug-in hybrid vehicles, shows that PEVs use far more gasoline than previously claimed. The study comes just as Europe is about to change PHEV regulations, with industry lobbying to maintain the current highly inaccurate numbers.

There are a lot of different types of electric vehicles out there, enough to confuse even those who follow the industry. BEV, FCEV, EREV, PHEV, and so on.

But another option, favored by some, are plug-in hybrids (PHEVs), vehicles with both an internal combustion and electric powertrain existing side by side in the same car. These can either run off of a battery or a gas engine, theoretically adding flexibility and covering for the weaknesses of each powertrain.