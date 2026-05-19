Lawsuits Are Mounting After Automakers Charged Consumers For Tariffs But Are Now Pocketing The Refunds

The first checks from the government’s massive tariff refund program are already hitting the bank accounts of companies hurt by the new economic regime, and now the first aftershocks are starting to be felt.

Following the Supreme Court’s ruling in February that struck down broad tariffs initiated last year by the Trump administration under the guise of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), US Customs and Border Protection has begun processing billions in refunds. Yet not everyone is celebrating. A new class-action lawsuit against Toyota signals that consumers who paid higher vehicle prices after the roll-out of the tariffs may now demand their cut.