Leaked Internal Email Hints At Tesla Cybertruck Quality Issues

After a wait of almost four years, development of the Tesla Cybertruck seems to have reached the finish line, with only weeks remaining until the start of initial deliveries – assuming Tesla sticks to the late Q3 timeline announced earlier this year.

Yesterday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk posted a photo of a "production candidate" Cybertruck after driving it, labeling the vehicle as the company's "best product ever."

However, that doesn't mean Tesla can rest on its laurels – quite the contrary. The Cybertruck Owners Club caught wind of an internal email from Elon Musk to Tesla employees in which the executive demands the manufacturing team to pay extra attention to the Cybertruck's fit and finish and ensure high standards of quality.







