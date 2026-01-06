Lego Adopts British Engineer's Renault 5 Turbo 3E Tribute Car And Moves In Into Production

About a month ago, autoevolution brought you a story about a Renault 5 Turbo 3E made from LEGO bricks by a British fan of the small hot hatch. Submitted to the LEGO Ideas portal, the project rapidly attracted the attention of the French carmaker itself, which threw all its power behind the scale model. At the time, I didn't really believe that move would amount to much. Boy, was I wrong... Normally, there are a number of stages any LEGO Ideas project has to go through, but ultimately, any build must earn votes from at least 10,000 people for it to even be considered for production. These votes usually have to be cast within a set period of time, which can be years at times.



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