Lexus Introduces The All New Electric Three Row TZ SUV

Driving Lounge Concept: A New BEV Experience

The TZ’s Driving Lounge concept redefines the Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) three-row SUV by balancing lounge-like comfort with Lexus’ signature driving enjoyment. The dedicated platform and open cabin design provide spaciousness and quietness, allowing all occupants to relax regardless of seating position. The vehicle combines smooth BEV ride quality with engaging driving dynamics.

Its sculptural exterior balances beauty and aerodynamics, achieving top-class performance among Lexus SUVs while maximizing driving range. Interior surfaces feature Forged Bamboo, sourced from Shikoku Island, reflecting Lexus’ commitment to sustainable craftsmanship and traditional techniques. The TZ aims to enrich time spent with loved ones and evoke emotional connection behind the wheel.







Interior Opulence

A Relaxing Lounge Experience for Every Passenger

Engineers designed the cabin as an enjoyable lounge space with a low-floor, long-wheelbase layout that enhances comfort and quietness. The slim instrument panel, seats optimized for comfort across all three rows, second-row captain’s chairs, and an expansive panoramic roof create an open, inviting atmosphere for all passengers.

Commitment to Comfort and Relaxation





To achieve exceptional quietness—critical in BEVs where engine noise is absent—Lexus employed sound-absorbing materials, vibration frequency offsetting design elements, and aerodynamic mirrors to minimize wind noise. The result is the quietest cabin among Lexus SUVs, with sound directionality optimized for natural conversation clarity throughout.

Seats are designed and crafted for comfort: slim front seats balance style and support; front passenger and second-row seats offer ventilation and power ottomans (a Lexus SUV first); third-row seats provide sofa-like cushioning. Access to the third row is eased by flush seat rails and a walk-in button on second-row seats, allowing smooth entry even with child seats installed.





Cargo space is generous and flexible, with one-touch folding for second and third rows. Doors feature an easy-closer function for safe, quiet operation.

The Next Era of Multimedia

The latest-generation Lexus Interface multimedia system debuts in the TZ with crisp graphics, an intuitive user interface, enhanced computing power, and AT&T 5G connectivity. New features include customizable widgets on the home screen, improved “Hey Lexus” Voice Assistant, full-screen navigation on the digital gauge cluster, EV Charge Management functions—including EV Routing and EV Range Map—to support seamless electric driving, and more.





Drive Recorder records external camera footage for driver peace of mind. Available entertainment options include SiriusXM® with 360L, Integrated Streaming with Spotify®, and included wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility.

An Authentic Lexus Atmosphere

The panoramic roof features an expansive power sunshade with a wire-driven system that preserves cabin height, maximizing headroom and offers third-row passengers ample views. Standard ambient illumination cycles LED light sources through six Japanese-inspired themes evoking natural beauty.

Switches are designed for intuitive tactile feedback while maintaining minimalist styling. A Mark Levinson™ audio system with 21 speakers delivers immersive, distortion-free sound. Climate fans are engineered for quietness and heaters on all seats provide soothing and enveloping warmth.







The front center console balances premium quality with functionality, highlighted by a large storage compartment. A rear center console provides a two-tier tray system for storage and is removable, allowing for walkthrough access between second and third rows.

Chassis and Dynamics

A Blend of Driving Pleasure and In-Cabin Harmony





The TZ combines a low center of gravity and high body rigidity, unique to BEVs, further supporting the “Driving Lounge” concept where occupants feel at ease both driving and parked. The vehicle offers exceptional smoothness, advanced posture control, selectable drive modes, and a comfortable driving experience for passengers in all three rows.

A Refined Athletic Core

Built on the TNGA platform, the TZ embodies the Lexus Driving Signature refined through over 40 performance themes. Reinforced body structure—including high-rigidity adhesives, laser screw welding, and aluminum components—delivers handling stability, torsional stiffness, and reduced weight.

Dynamic Rear Steering (DRS) enhances maneuverability at low speeds and stability at high speeds by steering rear wheels up to 4 degrees in coordination with front wheels.





The suspension features MacPherson struts upfront and multi-link rear setup tuned for comfort on large-diameter wheels and tires.

Offered in 20- and 22-inch sizes, the tires balance low rolling resistance with ride comfort and acoustic quietness and the wheels are designed to reduce tire cavity resonance. Together the wheels and tires provide a more pleasing driving experience.

An electronic brake control system provides independent front/rear hydraulic control with coordinated regenerative braking for natural brake feel and seamless transition from deceleration to cornering.

Aerodynamic refinements—including smooth airflow management around body edges, flush door handles, aerodynamic mirrors, underbody fins, air dams, and optimized wheel designs—achieve a Cd of 0.27, enhancing range, stability and reduced wind noise.

Distinguished BEV Control and Comfort

The evolved DIRECT4 AWD system dynamically distributes torque between front and rear motors based on driving conditions for linear acceleration and precise cornering. Torque ratios adjust from 60:40 to 0:100 (front:rear) during acceleration and 80:20 to 0:100 (front:rear) during cornering phases to optimize handling.







Drive modes—NORMAL, SPORT, ECO, RANGE, REAR COMFORT—feature tailored settings emphasizing rear seat comfort in REAR COMFORT mode by coordinating Dynamic Rear Steering, brake force optimization, and drive force distribution to minimize pitching and lateral motion.

Regenerative braking offers five levels of deceleration, adjustable via paddle shifters, to meet the driver’s preference. Maximum coasting deceleration is up to 0.2 G for natural speed control using only accelerator pedal modulation.





A Deeper Connection

The cockpit design offers expanded forward visibility with a low instrument panel featuring polarizing film to reduce glare. Optimized A-pillar design improve corner entry sightlines.

Active Sound Control (ASC) produces harmonically pleasing acceleration and deceleration sounds linked to pedal inputs, enhancing driver awareness through musical chord sequences that express power and dynamism.





Enhanced Charging and Power-Delivery Capabilities

The Lexus-first 2-in-1 charging port places AC and DC connectors side-by-side with a compact motorized sliding cover for convenient charging in tight spaces. The U.S. model features the North American Charging Standard (NACS) port.

Advanced battery and charging functions include:

Battery Preconditioning:Optimizes battery temperature before charging in cold conditions.

Driving Preconditioning:Adjusts battery temperature en route to charging stations.

Departure Time Preconditioning:Schedules preconditioning based on planned departure.

Optimal Charging (Auto):Learns driver habits to suggest charging schedules.

AC External Power Supply:Allows use of electrical appliances via rear AC inlet by attaching dedicated available accessory adapter.







Sculptural Beauty and Aerodynamic Performance

The Driving Lounge concept is fully realized in the exterior design following Lexus’ Provocative Simplicity philosophy—simple yet sharply defined forms harmonizing aesthetics with function.

The spindle body presents a unified mass with architectural geometric graphics conveying strength. The side profile features an elongated silhouette enabled by a low center of gravity platform that balances aerodynamics with interior spaciousness. Semi-flush door handles reduce drag.





The front fascia offers a bold stance with Twin-L Signature Lamps combining L-shaped daytime running lights and turn signals. Functional sensors integrate seamlessly into styling. The rear roofline slopes for aerodynamics while preserving cabin space; pronounced fenders emphasize SUV presence alongside signature rear L-shaped lamps.

Wheel designs balance aesthetics with aerodynamic efficiency coming in both 20- and 22-inch sizes with both using resin aero covers for added visual flair set against their multi-spoke designs. The 22-inch wheels feature aluminum sculpted spokes further emphasizing refined craftsmanship and form.

A front grille illuminated emblem features an L-shaped mark filled with body color material for distinctive appearance day or night.

Aluminum roof rails combine sleek design with recycled materials to reduce environmental impact while offering accessory attachment options.

Modern Color and Design





Exterior colors include six options highlighted by the all-new Shaded Ivy—a distinct offering that combines aspects of depth, strength, beauty, and harmony with nature.

Interior palettes offer Birch (light gray), Acorn (medium tone), and Black/Dapple Gray (monochromatic gradation), each enhancing the cabin’s clean design with warm textures.

Eco-Conscious Materials and Circular Vehicle Development

Lexus integrates social responsibility into the TZ through sustainable materials and manufacturing:

Forged Bamboo:Decorative cabin surfaces made from Shikoku bamboo fibers blended into resin support circular economy initiatives while preserving traditional craftsmanship.

Bio-based UltraSuede™:Plant-derived materials used in instrument panels, seat accents, and door shoulders promote harmony with nature.



Recycled Aluminum:Roof rails and tonneau cover frames use recycled aluminum requiring less energy than conventional production methods.



Adhesive-free seat assembly structures reduce environmental impact.

These efforts reflect Lexus’ commitment to reducing CO2 emissions while supporting local industries and sustainable brand growth.

Safety and Convenience

Lexus is advancing safety technology development with the ultimate goal of achieving ”zero traffic accidents” in future mobility society. Based on the belief that it is essential to develop world-class advanced safety technologies quickly and expand their adoption across more vehicles, the latest Lexus Safety System+ 4.0 (LSS+ 4.0) comes standard in the new TZ. Embodying “The Standard of Confidence” by providing advanced safety and convenience features designed to enhance every driving experience, this version introduces more natural and human-like intervention. It reflects Lexus’ commitment to enhancing the level of confidence and safety experienced by Lexus drivers.

The system has evolved to recognize objects wider and farther than before, expanding the range of accident situations it can address. In addition, to provide continuous support even in complex environments such as urban roads, the operating range of functions and sensors has been expanded, enhancing peace of mind and convenience while helping reduce driver workload. Furthermore, as these technologies evolve, surrounding vehicle information is displayed more clearly on the meter display, contributing even more to safe and secure driving for customers.

Front Pre-Collision System (PCS) with Pedestrian Detection

Pre-Collision System (PCS) with Pedestrian Detection is designed to help detect a vehicle, pedestrian, bicyclist or motorcyclist and provide an audio/visual forward collision warning under certain circumstances. If the driver does not react, the system is designed to provide automatic emergency braking. PCS uses a camera and millimeter-wave radar for enhanced performance and reliability. Features for LSS+ 4.0 include:





Risk Avoidance Emergency Steer Assist

Designed to provide additional steering torque during an emergency maneuver initiated by the driver, enhancing vehicle stability and helping prevent lane departure. This steering support function is designed to operate when the Pre-Collision System is turned ON, the turn signal is not being operated, the speed of the vehicle is between 25-50 mph and the relative speed to the detected object is between 25-50 mph.





Intersection Turn Assist

Designed to detect vehicles, motorcycles, bicycles, and pedestrians crossing at intersections, supporting the driver with audible and visible warnings along with automatic braking when turning left for an oncoming vehicle or turning right for when a pedestrian is detected.

Full-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) with Eco-Run Mode

Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control helps maintain a preset distance from the vehicle ahead of you, from highway speeds down to a full stop. LSS+ 4.0 adds an Eco-Run mode for DRCC that is designed to help improve energy consumption by smoothing acceleration.

Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)

Lane Tracing Assist helps you center the vehicle within its lane while Dynamic Radar Cruise Control is active.

Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA w/SA)

Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist may alert you to inadvertent lane departures and make minor steering corrections to help keep you in your lane.

*Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist is designed to read visible lane markers under certain conditions and provide visual/audible alerts when lane departure is detected. It is not a collision avoidance system or substitute for safe and attentive driving. Effectiveness depends on many factors, including road, weather, and vehicle conditions. See Owner’s Manual for limitations.

Road Sign Assist (RSA)

Road Sign Assist (RSA) uses the forward-facing camera to recognize specific road signs such as speed limit and stop signs. RSA provides sign information to the driver via the Multi-Information Display.

Automatic High Beams

Automatic High Beams can automatically toggle between high and low beams based on the vehicle’s surroundings.





Proactive Driving Assist (PDA)

Proactive Driving Assist (PDA) uses the vehicle’s camera and radar, when system operating conditions are met, to provide gentle braking and/or steering to support driving tasks such as distance control between your vehicle and a preceding vehicle.

Additional safety and convenience features available on the Lexus TZ include:

Traffic Jam Assist

Traffic Jam Assist technology (with an active Drive Connect trial or subscription) is designed to monitor surrounding traffic in condensed, low-speed driving situations on limited access roadways and to keep a set following distance behind the preceding vehicle. In addition to providing hands-free steering assistance, this system can automatically bring the vehicle to a complete stop then resume its path of travel as forward traffic begins to move. Three-year Drive Connect trial included.

Lane Change Assist (LCA)

An extension of Lane Tracing Assist (LTA), Lane Change Assist (LCA) can automatically perform a lane change while using the camera and millimeter-wave radar to monitor the surrounding environment and determine a smooth trajectory.

Rear Pedestrian Detection

Designed to alert the driver if a pedestrian is detected at the rear of the vehicle and apply the brakes if needed.

Front Cross-Traffic Alert (FCTA)