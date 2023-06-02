Lexus Prices The New RZ Electric Crossover Almost $5K Higher Than The Tesla Model Y

Lexus is getting ready to take on the electric crossover establishment with the RZ. Unveiled last year as a battery-electric proposal with a yoke-style steering wheel, it goes against the likes of the Tesla Model Y, and the Japanese company recently announced how much it costs in the United States.



There’s no official press release for this one, but a quick look on the official website reveals that the 2023 Lexus RZ 450e comes in two trim levels, the Premium AWD and the Luxury AWD. Pricing for the former starts at $59,650, which makes it $4,660 more expensive than the Tesla Model Y Long Range, otherwise offered from $54,990. For the better-equipped variant, you will have to fork out at least $65,150, before destination, dealer fees, and options.



