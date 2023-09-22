Lexus Says If They Build A Pickup It Won't Be Based On A Toyota

Like its mainstream counterpart, Lexus has an extensive range of coupes, sedans, SUVs, and even a minivan. However, the luxury automaker has never made a truck, but that doesn't mean it's not open to making one.

Speaking with Australia's Drive, Lexus President Takashi Watanabe said that the brand won't deny its customers a pickup, albeit, there isn't any current discussion about one.

"However, in the future we will be driving (electric vehicle development for the Toyota group) and in so doing we want to be able to offer as many options as possible. If there is a strong need from consumers…for Lexus to release or launch a pick-up…it's a matter of a possibility in the future," Watanabe-san said.