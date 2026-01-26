Limited Edition Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X Sells For An Eye Watering $2.6 Million At Auction

A one-off Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X just hammered for an eye-watering $2.6 million at Barrett-Jackson’s Scottsdale auction, more than 12 times the standard $207,395 MSRP of Chevy’s top-tier performance car. But before anyone gets too caught up in sticker shock, there’s an explanation, and a good one. The car was sold for charity, and the winning bidder wasn’t just anyone.
 
This special Corvette ZR1X is inspired by the Stars & Steel limited-edition version that Chevrolet announced in December, capped at just 250 units to celebrate the nation’s 250th anniversary.


