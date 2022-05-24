MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND 2022 Will For SURE Be MEMORABLE. Gas Station In Ca. Already Prepping $8.00 Per Gallon Gas For Holiday Drivers.

A San Francisco Bay Area gas station is charging nearly $8 a gallon for supreme-grade gasoline as California's average price tops $6.



A photographer at our sister station KGO spotted a Chevron gas station in Menlo Park selling regular gas at $7.25 a gallon with supreme-grade gas at a staggering $7.75 a gallon.



"This place is the most convenient for me," customer Alisa Arunamata told KGO. "When you have a bunch of kids and you're running around, you don't have a lot of options."



According to the Lundberg Survey, the Bay Area currently has the highest average price for regular-grade gas in the U.S., at $6.20 per gallon, with the lowest average in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at $3.92 per gallon.











