Man Buys A Tesla Model 3 Online For A Steal And THIS Is What He Got

Buying a second hand car can be a gamble, even in the age of Carfax and other similar services, which basically allow you to check a car’s history way easier than ever before. Even so, you can still buy a lemon if you’re not careful, as this man from Florida found out.

Luke Jackson, a self-declared Tesla fan, purchased a very clean looking 2018 Tesla Model 3 with just 9,000 miles on its odometer. It had a clean title and we can’t quite understand from the WSB post where this was revealed if he did check the Carfax history before buying it - he did at some point and discovered that the car had been totaled.