Mary Barra Says GM Will Still Focus On An Electric World

Mary Barra is not backing off. In a September interview with Fortune, GM's CEO said electric vehicles remain the company's "end game," even as US adoption slows and political support wobbles.

Barra pegged EVs at roughly 40 to 50 percent of sales by 2030, a target that still assumes gas and hybrid models cover the rest of the showroom for years to come.

Barra's message was not a change in course, but the repeating of a stance she has held through years of shifting demand, and it hits differently now that GM's EV sales are slipping in the US.