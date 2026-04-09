Maryland Goes After Dealership Group For Over Charging Customers $75 Million

Anyone who's gone shopping for a new or used car is all too aware of junk fees, the "document prep" and "dealer handling" add-ons that retailers tack onto the final sale price. They can add thousands of dollars to the bottom line and confuse consumers into spending more than they intended, like a woman who was called back to the dealer to pay an additional $2,500 fee for her Nissan Rogue. Luckily for shoppers in Maryland (and hopefully nationwide), one dealer group could owe a staggering $75 million to its customers over deceptive advertising, added junk fees, and unnecessary service contracts thanks to a lawsuit brought by the Federal Trade Commission and the state's attorney general.



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