Maryland Goes After Dealership Group For Over Charging Customers $75 Million

Agent009 submitted on 4/9/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:24:40 AM

Views : 524 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

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Anyone who's gone shopping for a new or used car is all too aware of junk fees, the "document prep" and "dealer handling" add-ons that retailers tack onto the final sale price. They can add thousands of dollars to the bottom line and confuse consumers into spending more than they intended, like a woman who was called back to the dealer to pay an additional $2,500 fee for her Nissan Rogue.
 
Luckily for shoppers in Maryland (and hopefully nationwide), one dealer group could owe a staggering $75 million to its customers over deceptive advertising, added junk fees, and unnecessary service contracts thanks to a lawsuit brought by the Federal Trade Commission and the state's attorney general.


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Maryland Goes After Dealership Group For Over Charging Customers $75 Million

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