Max Verstappen Focuses On 24 Hours Of Daytona As Formula 1 Team Struggles

Max Verstappen is currently languishing in seventh place in the 2026 Formula One Drivers’ Championship, with 43 points on the board. Red Bull Racing is facing its own issues with weight and aero, but is slowly recovering. Yet, instead of focusing his energy entirely on fixing the crisis inside the Milton Keynes garage, the four-time world champion appears to be mentally checking out.

Rather than leading the engineering recovery, Verstappen is openly prioritizing his off-season endurance racing schedule.