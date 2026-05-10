Mazda Claims That Consumers Are Showing ZERO Interest In An Electric Miata

Mazda knows better than most automakers that the MX-5 Miata isn't about having the biggest engine, the quickest acceleration, or the latest technology. It's about being small, light, relatively affordable, and pure fun. And judging by what customers are telling the company, they want the next-generation roadster to stay that way. Speaking with CarExpert at the Australian launch of the new electric CX-6e, Mazda Australia managing director Vinesh Bhindi said local customers aren't exactly lining up to ask for an electric MX-5. Quite the opposite, actually.



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