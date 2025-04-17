Mazda Drops US Built CX-50 From Canadian Lineup Over Tariff Pissing Match

The ripple effects of the Trump-era tariff policies are still disrupting supply chains, and this time, Mazda is taking a direct hit. The automaker has confirmed it will pause production of CX-50s bound for Canada, a move prompted by America’s tariffs and corresponding Canadian countermeasures.

Mazda says the pause will begin on May 12 at its Huntsville, Alabama plant, which builds the CX-50 for North American markets. The company did not say how long the suspension will last. According to Mazda Canada spokesperson Sandra Lemaitre, dealers across the country will continue selling the remaining stock for as long as they can.